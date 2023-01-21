Kerry legend Mick O’Dwyer marries Tyrone woman

LEGENDARY Kerry manager Mick O’Dwyer has married Tyrone native Geraldine Shields at a ceremony in Killarney on Friday.

Shields, who is originally from Dungannon, has known O’Dwyer for some years and they will reside in O’Dwyer’s native Waterville, a village on the south-western tip of County Kerry.

The couple tied the knot at the Civil Registry Office in Killarney on Friday followed by a small reception at the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney.

O’Dwyer, who is affectionaly known as ‘Micko’ by GAA fans across the country, is the most successful Gaelic Football manager of all time, winning eight All-Ireland titles with Kerry. He has also won four Celtic crosses as a player.

Now 86 years of age, O’Dwyer’s first wife Mary Carmel died in 2012 after a 40-year marriage. They had four sons, one of whom Haulie, died last October.