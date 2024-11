A KILLYCLOGHER native has found herself at the centre of one of the most closely-contested general elections in the South, working as a key political assistant to Green Party Minister of State for the Circular Economy, Ossian Smyth.

Elisha Duddy, who is a former pupil of Loreto Grammar School, is now deeply involved in the political landscape of the Dún Laoghaire constituency, where every vote counts.

Having moved to Dublin after completing a degree in International Business at Queen’s University Belfast, Elisha initially had little interest in politics. That changed when an internship with the European Parliament sparked her passion for environmental policy, eventually leading her to the Green Party.

“This is my first time being involved in a general election, and it’s been nerve-wracking but also very exciting,” Elisha said.

“It’s only my second time canvassing, and the energy on the ground has been incredible.”

‘hardworking nerd’

Elisha plays a key role in the campaign, managing social media, coordinating communications, and helping craft the message for her boss. The Minister, described by Elisha as a “hardworking nerd,” has been instrumental in implementing transformative projects such as the Deposit Return Scheme and the National Broadband Plan.

“He’s a Minister, a politician, but also a mentor and friend,” said Elisha. “The work he’s done to make our communities greener and more sustainable is inspiring, and I’ve learned so much about the level of ambition needed to achieve real change.”

The Dún Laoghaire constituency is set to be a battleground, with candidates from Sinn Féin, Fine Gael, and Fianna Fáil all vying for seats alongside the Green Party.

Elisha is cautiously optimistic about Mr Smyth’s chances of re-election, emphasizing the Green Party’s focus on tangible issues like making public transport more accessible, improving cycling and walking infrastructure, and tackling urban dereliction.

With voters in the South heading to the polls tomorrow (Friday), the stakes are high. The South’s electoral system of Single Transferable Voting (STV) ensures that every preference matters, and the outcome is expected to shape the country’s political future.

Currently, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael lead the governing coalition, but Sinn Féin is pushing to break their historic dominance. If Sinn Féin wins, it would mark the first time a party outside the traditional ‘big two’ has governed in the South.

Looking to the future, Elisha is hopeful for cross-border collaboration, particularly on environmental policies such as a Deposit Return Scheme for Northern Ireland.

As the votes are counted this weekend, Elisha will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on the results in what promises to be one of the most consequential elections in recent history.