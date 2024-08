KILLYCLOGHER woman, Dervla Dolan, took to the stage at one of Ireland’s most renowned and prestigious festivals last night.

Speaking with popular presenters, Kathryn Thomas and Dáithí Ó Sé, Dervla shared some facts about her life, as members of her family watched on in the crowd.

“I am delighted to be representing the diverse city of Melbourne and its massive Irish community at the 2024 Rose of Tralee International Festival,” she said.

“I am both a primary and secondary school teacher, specialising in the subject of History.

“Teaching in Melbourne has been a great learning experience, allowing me to meet children from all over the world.

“I am constantly learning about their different cultures and traditions, whilst proudly sharing my own,” added Dervla, before providing a glimpse into her roots in Killyclogher.

“I hail from the village of Killyclogher in County Tyrone and made the move to Melbourne in 2022.

“I come from a family very involved in running and I have completed 13 half marathons and one full marathon.

“Upon moving to Melbourne, I established my own running community called Run for Enda, in memory of my brother.

“This initiative has enabled over 100 people to train for and complete a half marathon, making me a very proud coach!

“Our endeavours also raised a substantial amount of money for The Kevin Bell Trust, a charity very important for all of us living overseas.

“I am very excited to make the journey home as the Melbourne Rose!”