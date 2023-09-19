Archbishops call for task force to tackle algae bloom

THE Church of Ireland Primate Archbishop of Armagh, John McDowell, has issued an appeal for focussed action to protect the environment of Lough Neagh and the well-being of all who depend on it as the ongoing issue with algae in the waters cause great concern amongst local residents.

In a joint statement with the Catholic Primate Archbishop of Armagh, Eamon Martin, the pair shared grave concern regarding the future of the lough.

They said, “Collectively, we are endangering a natural asset that provides water to hundreds of thousands of families across Northern Ireland, sustains divers fish varieties, supports wildlife and offers employment opportunities to thousands of people across the area.

“In recent days, we have heard words of reassurance from those charged with protecting Lough Neagh, but still, the algae bloom persists and poses a real threat to livestock, pets and humans.

“We are facing an environmental disaster and, as churhc leaders, we worry that the issue is not being given the priority it deserves.”

The statement continues stating that a collective examination of the causes and a development of a robust plan to save the unique and ancient ecosystem is needed, as concerns continue that the lough will soon reach the ‘point of no return’.

The Archbishops concluded that, “our primary concern is that the response is too slow and is tied up in multi-agency bureaucracy.

“Our appeal is that a Task Force comprised of experts and relevant agencies be formed immediately and instructed to submit a report outlining procedures and actions required to avert a disaster within a short time frame.”