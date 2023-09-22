Civil service workers take to the picket lines across the North

INDUSTRIAL action continues across the North this morning as the Department of Agriculture, Department of Communications and Department of Infrastructure staff take to the picket lines in a bid for better pay for workers.

Members from NIPSA, Unison, GMB and numerous other unions taken action this morning which seen many civil service workers join health care workers and college lecturers on picket lines this week.

In Omagh, staff at Sperrin House staged a walk out and enforced strike action from 8am to 10am this morning.

This industrial action comes as many public sector workers in England have been awarded paylifts whilst for many of those in Northern Ireland, the struggle continues as they await the return of the Assembly in Stormont.

In a statement shared by NIPSA, a spokesperson for the union said, “Despite the fact that is still unclear if the Assembly will return in the near future, it was felt by all that we have no choice but to take action.

“It is clear members are angry that additional awards made to workers in Britain have not been made here.

“Civil servants will be aware that their counterparts in England and Wales have been offered a compensatory payment of £1,500.

“It is entirely within the gift of the Secretary of State to resolve the pay issue for all public sector workers here by making more money available.

“Our action will be a clear signal to him that we are not prepared to accept the sanctions imposed on us by his punitive budget.

“NIPSA is continuing to lobby political parties both here and in Britain and we are continuing to raise the issue with Senior Officials to highlight the continuing injustice in treatment and to impress upon them the need for action on your pay.”

The statement concluded that, “This coordinated action by public service unions is necessary to put pressure on the employers and the politicians.”