Councillor says Coalisland will not tolerate racist graffiti

A COALISLAND Councillor has condemned those responsible for spray painting a number of racial slurs and symbols in the Gortgonis Road area in the town.

Councillor Dan Kerr said he was made made aware of the graffiti on Sunday by a member of the public and said ‘fascists aren’t welcome’ in the area.

“A member of the public has contacted me about a racial slur word and a symbol used by the Nazi fascist movement spray painted in the Coalisland area,” said Cllr Kerr.

“Let me be perfectly clear that Coalisland doesn’t tolerate any fascist Neo-Nazi elements.

“Coalisland has a strong Republican history and is the complete political opposite of Nazi ideology or its objectives.

“The attitude of ‘one race is superior to another’ is the same warped arguments as to why Loyalist death squads murdered innocent Catholics.

“Fascists aren’t welcome in Coalisland or in any area. Keep your bigoted views to yourself and between your head.”