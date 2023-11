A PRIEST who served in Fintona for around two decades has died at the age of 91.

The Diocese of Clogher announced today that Canon Patrick (Paddy) Marron had passed away at St Anne’s Nursing Home in Ballybay, Co Monaghan.

Canon Marron, a native of Carrickmacross in Co Monaghan, was first appointed to the parish of Fintona (Donacavey) on January 6, 1989. He retired as Parish Priest in 2008, but continued to assist in ministry for several years afterwards until his health necessitated a move to nursing care in late 2020.

Bishop of Clogher, Larry Duffy, noted that Canon Marron’s priestly ministry spanned a total of 66 years, a period of enormous change in the life of the Church and in Irish society.

“Wherever and in whatever role he was called to serve, Canon Marron threw himself into it with his unique style and determination.”

The Bishop added, “In the parishes in which he served, he endeavoured to promote our Catholic faith- especially its relevance to the world of today – and he was a staunch defender of community needs in the face of bureaucracy.

Above all, throughout his priestly life, he ministered the mercy and love of God to those people to whom he was called to serve.”

Canon Marron’s remains are reposing at St Joseph’s Church, Carrickmacross this evening (Thursday) from 6pm until 8pm, with removal to St Lawrence’s Church, Fintona for arrival at around 9.30pm.

The remains will then be reposing at St Lawrence’s Church from 1pm to 9.30pm tomorrow (Friday).

The Funeral Mass for Canon Marron, with Midday Prayer of the Church for the Faithful Departed, will take place in St Lawrence’s at 12 noon on Saturday, November 18, with burial afterwards in St Lawrence’s Cemetery.

Canon Marron was born on September 19, 1932. Following his secondary school education at St Macartan’s College, Monaghan, he studied for the Priesthood at St Patrick’s College, Maynooth. He was ordained to the Priesthood by the late Bishop Eugene O’Callaghan in St Joseph’s Church, Carrickmacross on June 23, 1957.

Following ordination, he was appointed as one of the first members of the teaching staff of the new St Michael’s College in Enniskillen, where he continued to teach for the next 20 years.

In 1977, he was appointed CC in Lisnaskea and Maguiresbridge (Aghalurcher), Co Fermanagh, where he served until his transfer to Corracrin in Donagh parish, Co Monaghan in 1981. In September 1986, he was appointed Parish Priest of Aughnamullen East (Lough Egish and Carrickatee), Co Monaghan where he ministered until his appointment in Fintona.