A CASTLEDERG man has pleaded guilty to money laundering charges on the morning his trial was due to begin.

Trevor Gannon (47), from Ashleigh Court, originally denied four charges comprising two counts of concealing criminal property totalling £43,000, and single counts each of possessing and entering into an arrangement to acquire criminal property.

With a trial set to commence and a jury ready to be selected, Gannon then changed his plea at Dungannon Crown Court after his barrister asked for the charges to be put to him again.

He accepted all offences with the exception of one count of concealing criminal property, which a prosecution barrister confirmed could be left on the court books, given the guilty pleas on the other matters.

The nature of the offending was not disclosed during the short hearing other than it occurred on various dates between September 2018 and January 2020 and involved the transfer of sums of money from criminality through concealing, disguising or converting.

Judge Brian Sherrard decided to adjourn for the preparation of pre-sentence reports.

He remanded Gannon on continuing bail to return for sentencing on December 7.