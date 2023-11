THE Department of Infrastructure is facilitating essential tree and hedge maintenance work on the A5 Beltany Road just north of the junction with Beltany Grove to the junction of Connaghty Road, Mountjoy which is due to commence today, Monday 20 November 2023.

To help ensure the safety of those using the road and to facilitate the works it will be necessary to operate a road closure nightly from 8.30pm to 6.00am from Monday, November 20 to Saturday, November 25.

During these periods, signed diversions will be in place for Northbound traffic via the B50 Gillygooley Road/Drumquin Road/Castlederg Road, B72 Strabane Road, B72 Fyfin Road.

For Southbound traffic, diversions will be in place via the B84 Strabane Road/Baronscourt Road, B50 Castlederg Road/ Omagh Road/B50 Gillygooley Road.

These traffic management works have been carefully planned in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure. Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

Completion of the work by Saturday, November 25 is subject to favorable weather conditions and further road closures may be required, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com/twni.