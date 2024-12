The man killed after being hit by a vehicle in Dungannon at the weekend will be buried on Friday.

Edmund Hughes, known locally as Ned, was hit by the vehicle around 6.30pm at John Street.

He was treated at the scene but died a short time later in hospital.

The tragedy has cast a dark cloud over Dungannon in the run-up to Christmas.

Mr Hughes was a popular figure and has been described as a ‘character’ and a ‘wee legend’ by his friends.

The father-of-one, who had five grandchildren, lived at Fairmount Park in Dungannon.

His remains will repose overnight at St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon on Thursday night before Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am.

Following the service, Mr Hughes’s remains will be taken to Lakeland Crematorium in Co. Cavan.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about Friday’s incident to contact investigating officers.