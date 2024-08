ON the 30th anniversary of Arlene Arkinson’s disappearance, both SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan and Sinn Féin West Tyrone MLA Maolíosa McHugh have renewed their calls for Justice Minister Naomi Long to initiate a public inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her murder.

Arlene, who was just 15 years old, disappeared in 1994, and her body has never been found. An inquest in July 2021 determined that serial sex offender Robert Howard was responsible for her death. Despite this, the Arkinson family continues to seek answers about the case, including questions about the police investigation and Howard’s movements.

Daniel McCrossan expressed his support for the Arkinson family, acknowledging the pain they continue to endure without having recovered Arlene’s body.

“I have long supported the family’s call for a public inquiry to be held into the circumstances surrounding Arlene’s murder. They are still searching for answers, and that is the least they deserve,” he said.

Maolíosa McHugh echoed this sentiment, expressing disappointment in the Justice Minister’s refusal to launch a public inquiry.

He criticised the inadequacies of the Coroner’s Inquest and the Police Ombudsman’s Report in fully addressing key issues.

“Howard was a known serial sex offender. Why was the community not alerted to his presence, and why was he allowed to live freely in the area despite the obvious danger he posed to women and girls?” Mr McHugh questioned.

Both MLAs emphasised that a public inquiry is essential for uncovering the full truth about what happened to Arlene and potentially locating her remains, which would bring some closure to her grieving family.

• A vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of Arlene’s disappearance will take place in Castlederg this evening (Tuesday) at 6pm.