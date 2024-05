A quarrying and roadworks company are offering a reward of £2000 for any information that leads to the recovery of heavy machinery that was stolen from a yard in Tyrone in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The expensive items, which included a digger, three buckets and a trailer, were taken from Augher GAA grounds shortly after midnight.

Since then, victims of the theft, P.Keenan Quarries, have obtained CCTV footage that appears to show the stolen goods being transported out of Auchnacloy in the direction of Caledon/Armagh.

In a post on social media, P.Keenan Quarries identified the vehicle towing the haul as a Black Mitsubishi L200 pickup truck, further claiming that the thieves responsible had removed the tracker from the digger and discarded it on the edge of the road.

The TyroneHerald are awaiting a comment from the PSNI.