Loughran, Rita, 24 Main Street, Ballygawley, Co Tyrone, December 14th 2024 at Craigavon Area Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of Brian and dear mother of Marian (Sheeran), Barry, Paula (O’Neill) and Jack. Much loved granny of Conor, Ronan, Cora, Paul, Ryan, Rory, Tara, Niall, Eunan, Oran, Shane and Caolan. Dearly beloved sister of the late Mary, Bridie, Tessie and Kay RIP. Reposing at her late residence until removal on Tuesday at 11.45am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballygawley. Interment afterwards in St Malachys Cemetery, Ballymacilroy. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law David and Seamus, daughters-in-law Marie and Leanne and entire family circle. Parish webcam http://www.parishoferrigalciaran.com/ House strictly private please.

Bingham – 14th December 2024, Peacefully in Hospital. Andrew John (Jackie) late of McClay park, Omagh. Beloved brother of George (Pauline) and precious Uncle of Tim, Dylan, Andrew, Emma, Ria and Families. House and Funeral strictly private and no flowers please. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.