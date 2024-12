The death has taken place December 7th 2024 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Marie Maxwell (née Mullin) 1 The Crescent, Clady and formerly of Church Street, Strabane. Beloved wife of the late Sean, much loved mother of Gerard, Kieran, Gary, Colette, Mark, Dympna and Austin and sister of Patsy and the late Kathleen, Margaret and John. Reposing at her home on Wednesday (December 11th) from 12 noon. Funeral leaving her home on Friday (December 13th) at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in St Columba`s Cemetery, Doneyloop. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, brother and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam – https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane

The death has taken place December 8th 2024 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Brian Kelly, 6 Bellscourt, Clady. Beloved husband of Sarah, much loved father of Joanne, Paula, Amanda and Brian, father-in-law of John, Aidan, Eddie and Annette, dearly loved grandfather of Caoimhe, Sean, Caitlin, Conor, Aaron, Conor, Sarah, Lorcan, Aliénor, Eloi and Dilon and brother of Kevin, Sean, Charlie, James, Sheila, Geraldine, Brendan, Leo, Anne and the late Bobby. Reposing at his home on Monday (December 9th) from 5p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday (December 11th) at 11.30a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Doneyloop at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family time please from 9p.m. to 12 noon. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam – https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/