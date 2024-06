TWO people have been hospitalised following a collision on the Clanabogan Road earlier today.

One person has flown to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast by the Air Ambulance, with a second patient taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Area Hospital in Derry following a two car collision.

A spokesperson from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said, “The NIAS received a 999 call at 10:29 on Sunday 6 June following reports of a 2 vehicle road traffic collision on Clanabogan Road near Omagh.”

“NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and 2 Emergency Crews to the incident. Ambulance Control also tasked the Charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS crew on board, to attend.”

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by Air Ambulance to Royal Victoria Hospital and another taken, by ambulance, to Altnagelvin Area Hospital.”