A TYRONE man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges relating to indecent child imagery which occurred just over two years ago.

Peter John Hackett (52), from Coronation Park, Aughnacloy, initially denied 13 counts of possessing indecent images of children on October 25, 2021.

However, at a follow-up hearing before Dungannon Crown Court, a defence barrister requested for his client to be re-arraignment after which all charges were admitted.

While no substantive details surrounding the circumstances of offending were disclosed during the short hearing, it transpired when Hackett was arrested police seized two devices which, on analysis, were found to contain some 5,000 images.

The prosecution proceeded by way of specimen counts in relation to the amount of images.

Judge Brian Sherrard ruled pre-sentence reports were essential given the nature of offending however it was stressed Probation Services are under extreme pressure at present and an extended time to prepare reports was sought.

The defence told the court, “It had been my client’s preference to have this matter disposed of before Christmas but the current pressures are understood.”

Judge Sherrard remanded Hackett on continuing bail of £750 along with a number of conditions, to return for sentencing on January 11.

In addition, the defendant was ordered to sign the Sex Offender Register, the duration of which will be decided at sentencing.