Leading gospel choir to support school fundraising concert

A renowned gospel choir will perform in Aughnacloy next week to raise money for a local primary school.
Cavan-based Virginia Gospel Choir will take centre stage at St Mary’s Church on Thursday, February 27, with doors opening at 7.30pm.
The concert has been organised by the Friends of St Mary’s group which provides fundraising support for the school.
Tickets cost £15/20 euro and are available at McKenna’s shop and Emy Laundarette.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)