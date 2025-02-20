This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Leading gospel choir to support school fundraising concert

  • 20 February 2025
Virginia Gospel Choir will perform at St Mary's Church next week.
20 February 2025
A renowned gospel choir will perform in Aughnacloy next week to raise money for a local primary school.

Cavan-based Virginia Gospel Choir will take centre stage at St Mary’s Church on Thursday, February 27, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

The concert has been organised by the Friends of St Mary’s group which provides fundraising support for the school.

Tickets cost £15/20 euro and are available at McKenna’s shop and Emy Laundarette.

