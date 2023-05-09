This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

‘Lifelong Royalist’ attends garden party at the palace

  • 9 May 2023
‘Lifelong Royalist’ attends garden party at the palace
Omagh UUP councillor, Matthew Bell, attended the pre-Coronation garden party at Buckingham Palace along with chair of the Ulster Young Unionists, Ben Sharkey.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 9 May 2023
Less than a minute

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY