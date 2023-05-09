‘Lifelong Royalist’ attends garden party at the palace

AN Omagh UUP councillor was invited to Buckingham Palace last Wednesday for a pre-Coronation garden party hosted by King Charles III.

Matthew Bell said it was an “absolute honour” to attend the event on behalf of his party.

He was accompanied by the chair of the Ulster Young Unionists, Ben Sharkey.

Mr Bell, who is a UUP candidate in the upcoming local council elections, said, “As a lifelong Royalist it was truly the opportunity of a lifetime to be able to walk the grounds of the palace.”

He continued, “The day itself was immensely enjoyable, with the weather holding up and an excellent opportunity to speak to the other attendees. Some were in the armed services, some were community workers. The wide range of selfless deeds I was able to discuss with people was endless.

“This event was one of the first of many which will be held throughout the United Kingdom, and all over Tyrone, community groups will be holding their own events to mark this momentous occasion. It truly is a fantastic opportunity to show the UK off to the world.”