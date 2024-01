THERE have been over 6,600 attacks on healthcare staff in the Western Trust in the last five years, according to a new report by the Department of Health (DoH).

At facilities including South West Acute and Altnegelvin Hospital, 6,628 incidents of violent or aggressive behaviour against health care workers were recorded since 2018. Across the North’s five health care trusts, a total of 51,595 attacks took place, according to the report.

The shocking statistics come as the Department of Health launches a new initiative to help reduce physical and verbal violence against the HSC workforce.

Advertisement

‘It’s not part of the job’ is the name of the framework which has been jointly devised by the DoH, trade unions and health trusts in an effort to de-normalise violence against hospital staff and to prevent, reduce and respond to aggression in health and social care.

Permanent Secretary at the DoH, Peter May said, “No one should have to face the threat of aggression or violence in the course of their job, least of all HSC staff who dedicate their lives to protecting and caring for patients.

“These figures are appalling. HSC staff work in highly pressured environments and incidents such as these make their jobs more difficult. Abusive behaviour causes mental and physical harm to staff, leading to time off work and less time with patients.”

Mr May said reminded the public of the sort of people drawn to the health and social sector.

“We know that health and social care is under immense strain and this means people have to wait longer for care and treatment. I understand that this is frustrating, however reacting abusively in these situations is not acceptable. As the majority of people recognise, staff are doing their best in a system that is significantly under-resourced. They deserve our appreciation and respect,” he concluded.