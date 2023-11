AN Omagh-based vet, whose mum was diagnosed with breast cancer during the summer, has been inspired to launch a 12-month charity fundraiser with her practice to ‘give something back’ to the people of Tyrone affected by the disease.

As such, Louise O’Hare and her wonderful team at Corry & O’Hare Vets, located at Gortin Rd, Omagh, have now begun their fundraising, which will include everything from organising raffles to dog walks, coffee parties and more – all with the aim of donating £5,000 to Cancer Focus NI.

The practice further hopes that this initiative, which will co-incide with its five-year anniversary next year, will help remind clients to check themselves for lumps, as well as raising awareness of the importance of regular mammogram screenings.

And, if any extra funds are raised, they will be donated to the vital animal charities across the Tyrone communities that the practice work with.

Speaking to the UlsterHerald, Louise said, “My mum was diagnosed with breast cancer during the summer, and it, obviously, triggered a lot of discussion at work about the different experiences staff have had with cancer – themselves or their families.

“This disease has affected almost everyone that works in Corry & O’Hare Vets in some way or another, so Cancer Focus NI is a charity that lies very close to our hearts.

“These conversations really did make me realise just how many families are touched by cancer, and as Corry & O’Hare Vets will be open five years next year, doing this charity fundraiser to give back to the community who have supported us seemed like a great fit,” Louise continued.

“Our aim will be to present a cheque for £5,000 to the charity next year, and if we raise more than that, we would love to help support some of the local animal charities we work with, too, as they do such a stellar job for local animals.

“We welcome fundraising ideas and help from all of the Corry & O’Hare vets family, and thank you all for your ongoing support.”

Cancer Focus NI is a Northern Ireland-wide cancer charity that are there to help you and your family if you have cancer.

As well as offering counselling and a wide range of complementary therapies, the charity are determined to bring a more hopeful future by working for better public policies and funding ground-breaking research.

To keep up-to-date with Corry & O’Hare Vet’s 12-month fundraising campaign, please visit their Facebook page: Corry & O’Hare Vets.