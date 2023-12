CHRISTMAS has come early for community organisations in Tyrone as they receive a share of funding from The National Lottery Community Fund. The news comes as part of an announcement of £6 million to 157 groups across the North this holiday period.

The National Lottery funding is being used to run festive celebrations as well as bringing isolated people together to make connections, and support people with activities to improve their mental and physical health over the coming years.

One of the organisations receiving funding is Rouskey Community and Development Association.

Advertisement

They are using a £9,990 grant to bring people together to take part in activities in their community centre and garden. The project will include gardening, nature sessions, woodwork activities, mindfulness sessions and seasonal family events.

Bridie McCullough, Rouskey Community Centre director, said, “We are so pleased to be awarded this funding. It gives us a great opportunity to bring the members of our small rural community together and enjoy getting active and creative, across the seasons – we are going to have a busy year.”

Drumduff and Drumnakilly Community Association, based outside Omagh, also received a £9,660 grant to bring people of all ages in the community together to take part in activities to improve their skills and confidence.

The project includes cookery classes, arts and crafts, seasonal events, and team building activities.

Kathleen Ward, Drumduff and Drumnakilly Community Association treasurer, said, “We’re delighted to be awarded funding from The National Lottery Community Fund for our wide and varied programme of activities and events for the year ahead.”

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30 million a week is raised for good causes like these across the UK, including Active Retirement Cookstown.

They are using an £8,660 grant to run activities to reduce social and rural isolation and keep members active.

Advertisement

The project will include horticultural classes, informative talks and reminiscence sessions where stories, poems and memories of Cookstown will be collated in a book.

Sunflower Support NI, which is based in Coagh, is using a £10,000 grant to buy equipment to improve accessibility and run activities for children with additional needs and their carers to build connections.

The project will include self-care workshops, gardening, and physical activities to improve motor skills development.

Also receiving funding is the Colmcille Club in Omagh. They are using a £2,798 grant to reduce isolation for local older people by bringing them together to enjoy a Christmas celebratory trip to Belfast, including a tour of the Titanic Museum and afternoon tea.

For more information on National Lottery funding, visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland.