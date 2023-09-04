Lough Neagh rescue efforts impacted by toxic algae

AS toxic algae and debris in the waters continue to impact the work of the Lough Neagh Search and Rescue team, the agency has had to weigh up the safety of its members before deploying them into the ‘potentially dangerous’ water.

Northern Ireland’s waterways have been badly affected by potentially toxic blue green algae during the summer months.

The blooms on Lough Neagh are thought to be driven by slurry and other runoff from nearby farmland, as well as discharges of human sewage.

Manus Lappin, a volunteer with the Lough Neagh rescue team, experienced algae poisoning a few weeks ago.

Speaking with the TyroneHerald, Mr Lappin said, “I was cleaning my boat and the hose fell into the water.

“I reached in to pull it out but made the mistake of not washing my hands afterwards and then eating a bag of crisps.

“Within hours the symptoms came on and I was severely ill for three days with flu like symptoms.

“I actually thought it was Covid, but I took two tests and they came back negative.

“My symptoms included severe aches and pains, muscle spasms, a spike in temperature, vomiting and sweating.”

Manus said the rescue team has had to put a ‘blanket ban’ on crew members entering the water in recent weeks.

He added that lives could be put at risk by the situation.

“In a rescue scenario, we’re putting our own crew in serious danger. They can get very sick.

“As we return to the station, we now follow a strict decontamination process using sprays and hot water while still in our PPE.

“Every crew member has to do it, and it takes a considerable amount of time after a long call out, especially in the middle of the night.

“It is necessary though, as we wouldn’t be able to respond if all our men are out of action due to illness.”

Mr Lappin also expressed frustration that no-one seems to be taking responsibility to address the issues on the lough.

“Most would agree that none of the agencies in charge of the lough are taking responsibility and are passing the buck.

“At the end of the day, everyone has a part to play in maintaining and saving it.”

Local SDLP councillor, Malachy Quinn has called for a taskforce to be set up to tackle issues on the lough.

“There are too many statutory bodies that are not taking responsibility,” said Cllr Quinn.

“We’re talking DfI, we have Daera, the local councils, the Lough Neagh Partnership but they have very limited responsibility and the Earl of Shaftsbury who owns the bed of Lough Neagh.

“But the buck has been passed that many times the lough is seriously suffering.”