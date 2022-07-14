Low-flying police plane responding to ‘bomb hoax’

A POLICE plane which flew low and loud over Omagh on Sunday, causing trepidation, annoyance and confusion to local residents, was responding to a ‘hoax call’, it has been confirmed.

The gunmetal grey plane, part of the PSNI’s Air Support Unit, was first sighted patrolling Omagh skies on Sunday evening, around 7.30pm, and circled the wider area until approximately 9pm.

In a statement to the UlsterHerald, a PSNI spokesperson described the patrol as ‘routine proactive policing’, following a hoax report that a suspicious object had been left in the area.

However, they did not comment on the reason why the aircraft seemed to be flying at such a low altitude.

“Generally, we do not comment on the specifics around the use of our Air Support Unit for operational reasons,” the spokesperson said.

“However, we can advise that police were dealing with what was ultimately proven to be a hoax report that a suspicious object had been left in the

area.

“A police aircraft was used to ensure the safety of officers and members of the public on the ground.”

‘Intimidating’

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chair, Barry McElduff, has called for ‘detailed explanations’ from the police when their Air Support Unit planes are employed locally to put people’s minds at ease.

“I was inundated with calls and messages from people who questioned why there was a PSNI surveillance plane patrolling the area on Sunday evening,” he

said.

“I believe, strongly, that the local community is entitled to a full and detailed explanation from the PSNI when Air Support Unit planes are employed.

“The noise of the plane was very intimidating for older residents and for their families, and the fact that it was flying so low caused real anxiety for people.”

frustrations

Many Herald readers, who were confused as to why the plane was flying low in Omagh’s air space for an extended period of time, took to our ‘We Are Tyrone’ Facebook page to voice their fears and frustrations.

“The plane was flying too low,” wrote Ruth Fairley.

Reiterating this point,

Lynda McCaul said, “At one point, I could nearly see the whites of their eyes from my garden.”

“I could hardly hear ‘Love Island’, the plane was that low,” described Dolores Fleming.

While Breege McCauley said, “There was no need for that; especially when young children were trying to sleep. All the dogs were scared.”