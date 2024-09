A TOTAL of 200 spinning stations will be set up in the town later this month for a charity endurance event organised by two local personal trainers, Noreen McDermott and Ónagh Martin.

Last summer, the pair succeeded in persuading 120 people to take part in a massively successful fitness-based fundraising effort for Marie Curie.

Those who took part managed to make an impressive £3,200 for essential local cancer services.

Advertisement

And this year, it’s going to be even bigger – hence the name, ‘Omagh’s Biggest Spin’!

“On Saturday, September 28, we will be setting up 200 bikes in the marquee out the back of Main Street and we hope to see a backside on every single one of them,” Ónagh said.

“Last year was a great success, so we want to build on that. The more participants we get signed up, the more money we can raise.”

Without going into a lot of detail, Ónagh explained that Marie Curie has been selected as the chosen charity because of the number of local families that they have helped through their darkest days.

“The value of those nurses is something that is almost beyond description.

“What they do is not something very few people are capable of.

“When families are at their lowest, they make life a little bit easier, that bit more comfortable. Unfortunately, there are too many people who know that firsthand.”

Advertisement

‘Omagh’s Biggest Spin’ will begin at 11am and finish up around 1pm, after which there will be a barbeque and a raffle. There will also be a coffee truck there on the day, plus another few surprises.

If you want to get involved – which means a bit of exercise, a good deed, a barbeque and a goodie bag – then call either Noreen (07952 746189) or Ónagh (07516 147744). Alternatively, go to Fit for Life’s Facebook (Fit for Life and Club Energy) or Instagram (@fitforlifeoma).

All entrants will be expected to make a donation of £30. People not taking part can also make a contribution on the day.

Any local business who wishes to sponsor a prize for the raffle or simply make a monetary donation are invited to get in contact with either Noreen or Ónagh.