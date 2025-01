A Tyrone man accused of assaulting his wife and controlling her bank account and contacts has been remanded into custody.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the complainant, was charged at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

He is accused of four separate assaults, two of which caused actual bodily harm, between 2022 and this year, one domestic abuse offence and one count of possessing an offensive weapon in public.

The court heard that a social worker was contacted after the complainant disclosed to a health consultant that she was being abused.

Police were informed and interviewed the woman, who claimed that for more than two years the defendant had assaulted her on numerous occasions

On one occasion alleged by the woman, he punched her for letting the diesel in her car get too low.

The woman, who was originally from the Republic, said that all of her wages went to her husband’s account.

She claimed that she would have to beg for the defendant to allow her access to her funds.

It was further claimed by the woman that the defendant would regularly call her ‘stupid’ and a ‘thick fat cow’, degrading her self-confidence.

The defendant was later arrested and interviewed but denied ever assaulting the woman, claiming he didn’t know why she made the allegations.

However he admitted that he would sometimes call her stupid.

He further claimed that the complainant’s wages were lodged in his bank because when she first came to the North, she didn’t have the paperwork to set up her own account.

During interview the man provided police with his financial records, and said that the account was ‘joint’ between the two, showing that the woman had used it for a shopping trip.

He admitted that he would sometimes deny her from using funds if money was tight that month.

In court police opposed bail in fears of further offences, reoffending and interference with witnesses.

Defence solicitor Patrick Roche argued in favour of bail saying his client had only one prior conviction, emphasising the presumption of innocence.

However, the defendant was remanded into custody.