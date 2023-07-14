Man accused of bomb hoax is denied bail

AN Omagh man charged in connection to an alleged kidnapping and bomb hoax has been denied bail for the second time.

Sean Pearson (29) of Culmore Drive, Omagh, was apprehended following an incident at Omagh PSNI station which led to the area being evacuated.

Pearson appeared at Omagh Magistrates via video link from HMP Maghaberry on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The court heard from a PSNI constable who said that, on May 6, a man visiting St Mary’s Church in Clanabogan was approached by two males claiming to be in the IRA.

A third man appeared with an alleged firearm and a device was placed in the boot of the victim’s car, with one of the masked men saying, “Take it to the (police) barracks. You have 20 minutes.”

They removed the man’s phone and, out of coercion, he drove to the PSNI station and alerted staff.

A major security operation was launched and a hoax device was recovered containing a gas canister, low-grade explosives, a timer switch and adhesive tape.

CCTV footage from a Strabane shop appeared to show Pearson purchasing gas canisters and a mechanical timer switch paid for by card.

Similar footage from an Omagh shop showed Pearson purchasing adhesive tape, again using his card.

Pearson was arrested, released and rearrested but made no comment to all questions.

Advertisement

The constable also added that ‘imprints’ were found on the components and fingerprints were found on the victim’s car.

Bail was refused in the first hearing as the detective pointed out Pearson’s involvement in a republican parade in 2018 where he was allegedly spotted wearing military fatigues with a facemask and beret. A matter is also under consideration for phoning hoaxes.

The police constable told the court, “This attack came just two months after the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell. The injured party was highly traumatised and huge disruptions were caused. A firearm remains outstanding as well as two, potentially three suspects.”

The court also heard from the defence that a new partial forensic report showed no DNA evidence linking the accused to the items involved in the act, however District Judge Bernie Kelly said that there were ‘exceptional difficulties’ in providing bail.

“As this is only a partial forensic report there are still further results to come. Matters are still outstanding including fingerprints.

The defence repeated to Judge Kelly the negative result, to which she replied “That insults my intelligence.”

“You have repeated this to me three times. I have read it myself and I am saying that this is an incomplete report.”

“I think you are premature in bringing a further bail application so quickly.” added Judge Kelly.

Judge Kelly concluded the hearing and said “There is a very strong circumstantial case. I’m not satisfied that this is suitable for bail.”

Pearson will appear before the court again next month.