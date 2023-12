Following the ruling of a High Court judge yesterday (Friday), it was decided that John Gallagher, 45, had a unique compared to others charged in connection with the attempted hit on the senior PSNI officer.

A man alleged to have provided cars used to assist in the attempted assassination of DCI John Caldwell is to be released on bail.

Mr Justice O’Hara said, “The applicant’s involvement in the supply of a car which appears to have been used in this attempted murder is highly suspicious, but on the basis of what I have heard this may well not be the full story.

“It may turn out to be less sinister than is suggested currently.”

DCI Caldwell was shot numerous in February of this year in front of his son and a number of other young boys that just finished football training.

The gunmen made their getaway in a Ford Fiesta, which was burned out later that night.

The New IRA claimed responsibility for the shooting, but police believe other organised crime groups to have been involved as well.