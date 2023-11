A man aged in his fifties has been arrested after cannabis with an estimated value of £129,000 was seized in Killyclogher on Tuesday.

A mobile police patrol stopped a vehicle in the town centre on Tuesday 14 and spoke to the driver.

Shortly after the police attended an address in the Killyclogher area where officers recovered a large quantity of suspected class B substances (cannabis) estimated to have a street value of £129,000.

Advertisement

Other items, including suspected drug-related paraphernalia, were also taken from the scene.

Sargent Morton said “A man, aged in his fifties, was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

“The seizure demonstrates our commitment to keeping local communities safe from this type of criminality and removing these illegal substances from our streets.”

Anyone with concerns or information about the supply of drugs in their area is advised to contact police on 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime