Man arrested over tobacco and alcohol seizures in Dungannon

A 34-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested after illicit alcohol and tobacco products worth an estimated £30,195 in lost duty and taxes were seized from a retail premises in Dungannon.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officers, supported by the PSNI, searched the local property last Thursday as part of an operation to disrupt the sale and supply of suspected non-UK duty paid goods.

In total, they seized 60,111 non-UK duty paid cigarettes, 300 grams of hand-rolling tobacco, alongside 48 litres of wine and 5.6 litres of whisky.

Lucie Irving, assistant director of the HMRC’s fraud investigation service, said, “The trade in illicit cigarettes and tobacco damages funding for essential public services and undermines legitimate traders including small, independent shops that serve local communities.

“HMRC continues to work closely with our partners to relentlessly pursue the determined minority who refuse to play by the rules.”

Inspector Long, from the PSNI, said, “We are committed to working alongside our partner agencies to combat the illicit trade of illegal tobacco, wines and spirits. We remain resolute in our efforts to put those who seek to profit from criminality before the courts.

“Investigations into the seizures are continuing and I would encourage anyone with information about the sale of counterfeit cigarettes and other goods to please get in touch with us on 101.”

Anyone with information about the illegal sale of tobacco or alcohol should report it to HMRC online.