Man dies following accident in Australia

A COOKSTOWN man has died in a hospital in Brisbane, Australia after being involved in an accident.
Aiden Plunkett Molloy (pictured) passed away on Thursday (July 28). He had been residing in Brisbane. A father-of-two, his passing has come as a great shock to those who knew him and the wider community.
Cookstown curate Fr Brian Slater said, “It is a terrible tragedy. Aiden had family members in Cookstown and Brisbane. The thoughts and prayers of the community are with them at this time”.
Advertisement
Local councillor Kerri Martin also conveyed the condolences of the community. She stated, “I am very sorry for the family’s loss. It is desperately sad and we are thinking of them at this terrible time”.
Many local people also posted their sympathies on social media as the tragedy was announced. Those who knew him invariably described him as a “lovely fellow” and extended condolences to his children Seamus and Sinéad, parents Rita and Seamus, siblings Gerard, Irene (McCreesh) and Ita (Brady), the mother of his children Susan and a wide family circle.
Among the many messages, one person described Mr Molloy as “a lovely fellow from a really lovely family”.
The notice stated that ‘funeral arrangements will follow’.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorised as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyse and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.