Man dies following accident in Australia

A COOKSTOWN man has died in a hospital in Brisbane, Australia after being involved in an accident.

Aiden Plunkett Molloy (pictured) passed away on Thursday (July 28). He had been residing in Brisbane. A father-of-two, his passing has come as a great shock to those who knew him and the wider community.

Cookstown curate Fr Brian Slater said, “It is a terrible tragedy. Aiden had family members in Cookstown and Brisbane. The thoughts and prayers of the community are with them at this time”.

Advertisement

Local councillor Kerri Martin also conveyed the condolences of the community. She stated, “I am very sorry for the family’s loss. It is desperately sad and we are thinking of them at this terrible time”.

Many local people also posted their sympathies on social media as the tragedy was announced. Those who knew him invariably described him as a “lovely fellow” and extended condolences to his children Seamus and Sinéad, parents Rita and Seamus, siblings Gerard, Irene (McCreesh) and Ita (Brady), the mother of his children Susan and a wide family circle.

Among the many messages, one person described Mr Molloy as “a lovely fellow from a really lovely family”.

The notice stated that ‘funeral arrangements will follow’.