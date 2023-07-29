Man dies following quad bike accident in Dromore

A man in his sixties has died following a quad bike accident on a farm on the outskirts of Dromore.

Named locally as David Vance, a father of three originally from the Trillick area, his funeral will take place on Sunday.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “A man, aged in his 60s, has sadly passed away following a quad bike accident at a farm on the Blackhill Road, Dromore, Co Tyrone.

“Police received a report on Thursday, shortly before 4.30pm. Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.”

Mr Vance’s funeral service will take place in Dromore Parish Church on Sunday, July 30 at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining churchyard.