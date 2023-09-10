Man due in court following attempted hijacking in Omagh

A 32-year-old man is due to appear in court on Monday charged with attempted hijacking, assault and criminal damage in Omagh on Friday.

He is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday, September 11 following what police described as ‘a number of incidents’ in the Castle Street area on the evening of Friday, September 8.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said, “Detectives investigating a number of incidents in the Castle Street area of Omagh on the evening of Friday, September 8 have charged a 32-year-old man with attempted hijacking, assault and criminal damage.

“He is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday, September 11.

“As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”