Man passes away following accident on Curr Road

Police can confirm a 66-year-old man (pictured above) has sadly passed away following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Curr Road, Beragh.

David Gilmore from the Portadown area died in hospital as a result of his injuries following the collision that occurred on Saturday, September 17, shortly after 12pm.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Mr Gilmore, who was riding a motorcycle, was involved in a collision with a black Hyundai Tucson on the Curr Road, adjacent to the Moylagh Road turn off.

“Mr Gilmore was taken to hospital following the collision for treatment to his injuries, however, he has since passed away. The driver of the other vehicle did not require any medical treatment.

“A full investigation is currently underway and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 794 of 17/09/22.”