Man to appear in court over £1.7m drugs seizure in Cookstown

A 41-YEAR-OLD man charged in connection with a seizure of cannabis with a street value of £1.7 million in the Cookstown area will appear in court this morning.

The man is accused of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.

He was arrested after a search of a lorry in the Cookstown area on Sunday.

Speaking on Sunday, Detective Chief Inspector Gail McCormick said, “The suspected cannabis has now been taken away for further forensic examination.

“As a result of today’s search a large quantity of suspected dangerous controlled drugs are now safely off our streets.

“Drugs have no place in our community and I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), a police spokesperson added.