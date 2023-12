THE former partner of Omagh woman, Charlotte Murray had had an appeal against his conviction for her murder dismissed.

In October 2019, a jury at Dungannon Crown Court unanimously found Charlotte’s former partner John Patrick Miller guilty of her murder.

The case was the first of its kind in Northern Ireland as the murder trial took place against the knowledge Charlotte’s body had never been found.

Throughout cross-examination Miller, previously of Redford Park, Dungannon denied killing Charlotte, 34, on a date between October 30 and November 1, 2012.

She disappeared from the house they shared in Roxborough Heights, Moy, leaving behind her dog Bella, and a Peugeot car which he later sold.

The Court of Appeal heard arguments from Mr Miller’s lawyers that the trial continued without proof that Ms Murray was no longer alive.

It was also claimed that that she could have been killed by someone else.

A defence lawyer said that there were ‘were reasonable alternative explanations’ for what might have happened to her.

However, today (Monday) Lady Chief Justice Siobhan Keegan delivered the judgement of the Court of Appeal and rejected all arguments put forward by Miller’s defence.

“Some of the alleged irregularities were not irregularities at all, and those which did arise were corrected during the trial process or were not of material nature as to cause us to question the safety of the conviction in any respect,” she said.

“The judge fairly dealt with all the complicated evidence in this case in a manner which left the fact-finding function to the jury, which is as it should be.

“Accordingly, we refuse leave on all grounds and dismiss this appeal.”

Miller, who appeared by video-link from prison, listened intently and as each strand of argument was dismissed, he dropped his head.

Charlotte’s grieving family have consistently called on Miller to ‘do the right thing’and tell them what became of her body so they can lay her to rest.