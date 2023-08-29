Mayor launches Strabane Job Fair at the Alley

THE Alley Theatre is to host a special event offering local job seekers the chance to speak directly with prospective employers.

The Strabane Job Fair, which will take place on Wednesday September 27, is hosted by the Derry and Strabane Labour Market Partnership is seen as a chance for individuals to chat to employers, learn about vacancies in the local area and enhance their employment prospects through practical advice and support.

The event was formally launched this week by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue, who urged the public to take advantage of the chance to make informed decisions about their next career move.

Advertisement

“The Strabane Job Fair will feature a diverse mix of employers from a range of sectors all under one roof including engineering, education, IT, hospitality, manufacturing, construction and customer service,” she said.

“Those in attendance can also avail of practical support on how to enhance your employability and make a successful application through CV and interview advice.

“Whether you are currently out of work or just considering the next step in your career journey I would encourage you to attend.”

The Strabane Job Fair will take place from 12noon until 3pm on Wednesday September 27 and admission is free.