THE PSNI has held a series of ‘very informative and thought-provoking’ road safety information evenings across the Mid Ulster area.

The first was held in Magherafelt, a second in The Spin Room in Dungannon Leisure Centre, while the Dance Studio in Cookstown Leisure Centre hosted the final event.

During the information evenings, there were talks around road safety advice for walkers, runners, cyclists and motorcyclists, and information stands operated by each of the agencies attending.

After the talks, there was a chance to ask any questions, get advice, and talk about any road safety issues or concerns in the area.

Organiser of the three events, Inspector Long, said, “I would like to place on record my thanks to all the partner agencies and colleagues involved in these events – BikeSafe, Roads Policing Education, Mid Ulster PCSP, Road Safe NI, Mid Ulster’s Crime Prevention Officer, the Neighbourhood Policing Teams and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“These have been very informative and thought-provoking evenings. For all the agencies involved in these events, road safety is a priority.

“Our collective aim is to make the roads safer in Mid Ulster, reduce the number of collisions, people killed and seriously injured on our roads.”