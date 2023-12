The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across the North that will come into effect on Saturday, December 30 from 4am until 11am.

It states that heavy rain on Saturday morning may cause some transport disruption.

The warning comes after Storm Gerrit earlier in the week which seen heavy wind and rain across the UK.

Advertisement

The Met Office have warned of widespread, heavy rain, clearing away by the end of the morning which is expected to cause disruptions to bus and train services with journey times expected to take longer, as well as spray and flooding on roads which will also impact journey times.

The Met Office outlook for Saturday have warned the general public to expect ‘wind in the morning with coastal gales and a maximum temperature of nine degrees’ ahead of a ‘drier and brighter’ afternoon.

For more information regarding the weather warning and how to stay safe if you must travel, visit www.metoffice.gov.uk.