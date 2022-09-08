Mica blocks Could Be In local Homes

MICA campaigners have this week warned that some local homes may have been built with blocks containing the decaying mineral.

Donegal–based Sean Hegarty, who along with Adrian Sheridan is funding a multi-party High Court action, dubbed the ‘Deleterious Products’ case on behalf of the people of Donegal against Donegal County Council, Cassidy’s Quarry and the National Standards Authority of Ireland, told this newspaper that it is his belief that Mica-containing blocks may have made their way across the border and is urging householders in Strabane and Sion Mills who are concerned about their properties to have them checked.

He further suggested that a business located across the border in Donegal was responsible for selling blocks to builders in the North and those bricks could potentially be widespread throughout the district and the north west.

The Mica scandal began in 2011 in Ireland when defective concrete blocks used in the construction of homes and other buildings showed signs of cracking and decay. The blocks were found to contain more than the maximum permitted amount of the mineral mica.

At present, there are six ‘lead’ cases in the high court action but anyone else who joins the action and whose property is found to be defective, will have the opportunity to join.

“The Mica scandal was initially found to be centred in Donegal, in and around the Inishowen area with around 1,400 cases,” Sean Hegarty explained. “The redress scheme, the purpose of which is to compensate homeowners, doesn’t go far enough with a shortfall between any money paid out and the potential. Commercial buildings, holiday homes, agricultural buildings and community centres are not covered under the scheme.

“We are taking this case through Dublin-based solicitor firm Coleman Legal… There is a six-year statute of limitations, which begins as soon as the Mica is found so it is vital that homes believed to be affected by the scandal get checked as quickly as possible.”

He continued, “If someone in Strabane or Sion Mills believes their home has Mica bricks in it then time is running out. This is the biggest case of its kind in Europe, with multi-million euros in settlements to potentially be given out. It’s a tragic situation for people who may have poured their life savings into a home only to potentially have it crumbling before their very eyes.”

Garrett Harte of Dublin-based company Harte Media added.

“In this case, it has now been established that other counties on the western seaboard – Mayo, Sligo, and Galway – have been affected by the scandal so the question must be asked – is it possible that houses north of the border have also been affected? People whose properties have been built in the last 20 years would be smart to ask ‘Do I know where the building materials in my house have come from?’”

Mr Hegarty finishes by saying,

“I would strongly plead for anyone who thinks that they may be affected to get in touch with Coleman Legal in Dublin through defectiveblocks@colmanlegal.ie and join the action.”