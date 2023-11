A LOCAL councillor has claimed ‘it was just as well’ that a US delegation of businessmen and investors touring the North did not take up an invite to come to Strabane in light of the ongoing war in Gaza.

Independent Cllr Raymond Barr was speaking after the group, headed up by US Special Envoy Joseph Kennedy III, visited different areas of the North to seek out potential areas for investment, including Derry.

However, they did not stop off in Strabane – despite being officially invited to do so by another local councillor, Sinn Fein’s Brian ‘Barney’ Harte.

But, in light of the American government’s strong pro-Israeli stance during the latest conflict in the Middle East, Cllr Barr has claimed there would have mass protests in the town if the delegation had arrived.

He said, “Personally, I was opposed to the idea of a US delegation setting foot in Strabane given their ongoing support to Israel during the current Middle East crisis. It would have been an affront to the people of Strabane had they set foot in the town.

“There would have been mass protests by locals were they seen in Strabane town centre, that’s for sure.”

Putting aside his feelings on the war for a moment, Cllr Barr said he was of the belief that any visit would not have made the slightest bit of difference to the local economy.

He said, “To be honest, if the war hadn’t begun, it’s difficult to say whether any delegation would have taken up the offer it come here or whether it would have indeed made any difference. Strabane has been in the grip of economic disaster and underdevelopment for many years and, at least in my experience, jobs tend to go east of the Bann with the west, in particular the North West and Strabane, ignored.

“It may sound cynical but, given past history, we every right to be so.”

Meanwhile, Cllr Harte, who brought the initial motion to council, said it was ‘unfortunate’ that the delegation didn’t take up the offer of a visit to Strabane, although the councillor said he hoped that any future delegation would be willing to do so.

He said, “As a new councillor and chair of council’s Business and Culture Committee, I try to do my utmost to generate business and prosperity for Strabane so I’m disheartened that they delegation didn’t take up the offer to come to the town and see what we had on offer, coupling it with a visit to Gray’s Printers, synonymous with John Dunlap.

“I understand that these things are planned months in advance so maybe it wasn’t possible this time but I would hope that any future delegations can come and see the business potential which exists in Strabane town and district.”