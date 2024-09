THE announcement of a Sainsbury’s supermarket replacing Homebase in Omagh has sparked a range of opinions from locals in the area.

More than 100 comments were posted on our WeAreTyrone Facebook page following the news.

Some residents voiced concerns about the impact on local traffic and the need for another supermarket.

Ruairi Mallon questioned, “Do we really need another supermarket? I would rather keep Homebase.”

Similarly, an individual named ‘Norz Sp’ expressed worry about congestion, noting, “The GNR junction is already bad. Tamlaght Road will quickly become another Dromore Road. Why not use the further-out Great Northern Road?”

Other commenters felt a Homebase replacement with a different store might be preferable.

Sinead Williams suggested, “Morrisons would have been better for a wider choice, but we need Homebase to stay.”

Fionnula Horisk commented about the staff at Homebase, saying, “Thinking of all the great Homebase staff today!”

Meanwhile, some reacted positively. David Kerr welcomed the change, calling it ‘great news’, while Ann Burke saw it as a benefit, stating, “Somewhere new to shop.”

Others suggested alternative stores or services that could benefit Omagh. Gareth Turbitt argued that Omagh already has several major grocery chains and proposed, “A bowling alley would be more needed.”

Imelda Chism recommended, “The Range or Dunelm would be great to have in Omagh.”

Finally, Colin Small asked, “Will it have 10-pin bowling and cinema attached…?”