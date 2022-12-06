Mother’s anger at PSNI investigation

THE mother of a teenager found dead after going missing in Fintona during the early hours of Sunday morning has heavily criticised the PSNI response to the incident.

In a post on social media, Frances McCallan said that ‘hours went by’ and nobody listened to her concerns.

“What’s on my mind…my son is dead because the police service of Northern Ireland did nothing to help in the first ten to twelve hours of going missing,” she said.

“I told them it wass totally out of character, yet hours went by and no one listened and my friends and the Fintona community gathered the necessary cctv evidence.

“These people went above and beyond and were an amazing help. This cant happen again, another parent can’t feel the pain I feel.

“Please share so we can make change and prevent this happening to another innocent soul.”

The remains of her son, Matthew, were found yesterday on the Tattyreagh Road about two miles outside Fintona. Hundreds of volunteers from all over Tyrone had been taking part in the search, which was then suspended.

Detectives from CID are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. They have described it as ‘unexplained’ and said that they are keeping an ‘open mind.’

The PSNI has been contacted for comment about Frances McCallan’s concerns.