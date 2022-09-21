Motorists should expect delays as Omagh roadworks begin

Motorists driving in the Gortin Road area of Omagh can expect some disruption at the start of next week as work gets underway on the first phase of a scheme to realign and widen parts of a road on the outskirts of the town.

Beginning next Monday, the overall project will see around 300 metres of carriageway on the Glencam Road realigned and widened, including the provision of a shared use footway/cycleway, from its junction with Highfield Place to its junction with the Killybrack Road.

Due to poor ground conditions, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) says the scheme is being phased in two stages.

The first phase, costing £300,000, includes construction of around 190 metres of new road and shared use cycleway/footway and will take some three months to complete.

Phase two of the works will follow in early next year.

To facilitate the works, it will be necessary to operate a road closure.

During the closure a two-way signed diversionary route, via Edenbrack Road and Killybrack Road, will be in place.

The DfI has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public.

Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

Completion of the work by mid-December is dependent on favourable weather conditions.

The department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

l For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit www.trafficwatchni.com.