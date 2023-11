Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has slammed those behind racist posters and an attack on a home in the Moygashel area in Dungannon.

Police are currently investigating investigating a report of criminal damage at a house in the Moygashel Park area at the weekend and are treating the incident has a hate crime.

Glass in the front bay windows was smashed and white paint thrown on the wall beside the door.

They are also investigating a report that signage had been erected in the area which was also of a racist nature.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone Colm Gildernew MLA condemned these incidents stating, “The erection of offensive posters and paint thrown over a home in the Moygashel area is absolutely disgraceful and should be condemned by all.

“This is the latest of a number of alarming and reprehensible racist incidents across the north over recent times.

“There is no place for this type of behaviour in our society and it is not reflective of the vast majority of people here.

“I would urge anyone with information on this attack to bring it forward to the police so that those responsible can be held accountable.

“Political and community leaders must stand together to continue building a safe, welcoming and inclusive society for all.”