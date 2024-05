THE mother of a Dungannon toddler murdered by her ‘on/off partner’ nearly three years ago has pleaded guilty to a child cruelty charge.

Two-year-old Ali Jayden Doyle died from head injuries sustained at a house in the Park Avenue area of Dungannon on August 2021.

Her mother, Jade Dempsey (27), whose address is the subject of a reporting restriction, had initially pleaded not guilty to charges of causing the death of a child by an unlawful act as well as cruelty to a person under the age of 16.

However, when she appeared again at Laganside Crown Court in Belfast this morning, she was re-arraigned and entered a guilty plea to the child cruelty charge.

After she pleaded guilty to this charge, the charge of causing the death of a child was left on the books.

On Tuesday of this week, Dempsey’s ‘on/off partner’ Darryn John Armstrong, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, pleaded guilty to the Dungannon toddler’s murder.

In court this morning, Dempsey was described as being a ‘vulnerable’ young woman with complex mental health issues.

Pre-sentence reports have been ordered for both defendants.

They are both due to appear before Laganside Crown Court for sentencing on June 28.