New Assembly members elected in West Tyrone

By Alan Rodgers

THE five Stormont Assembly members for West Tyrone have now been elected following the conclusion of counting for the constituency.

Maoliosa McHugh and Declan McAleer of Sinn Fein, Daniel McCrossan of the SDLP and Tom Buchanan of the DUP have all passed the quota. They join Nicola Brogan of Sinn fein who earlier topped the poll.

There were loud cheers and celebrations for both Sinn Fein and the SDLP contingents at the count centre in Magherafelt when the announcement was made at around lunchtime.

Speaking following his election, Maoliosa McHugh, said he was elated to have been elected once again for the area.

“This is a reflection of the republican commitment that we have in West Tyrone. This has always been a republican counnty and we are continuing that now. We are ready to work come Monday morning, we will be in Stormont with our colleagues ensuring that we are available to work.

“Our leader Michelle O’Neill’s priority is to ensure that the Executive is up and running so that we can address the many issues that have to be addressed and addressed immediately as a result of this election.”

Daniel McCrossan of the SDLP said a message needed to be sent that this election that people are not happy with the DUP’s attitude of not joining the Executive.

“This is about people wanting the Assembly to work, they are not happy with the DUP standing outside pointing in. This nonsense has to stop and this election has to be about putting people first.

“We will wait and see can the two largest parties can put their differences aside and work.”

Loughmacrory politician, Declan McAleer, was the last of the party’s MLAs to be elected in West Tyrone. He is chairman of the Stormont Agriculture committee and says it would be a key priority for him in the next mandate.

“I’m absolutely relieved. You always have that sense of relief that you’ve actually done it,” he told We Are Tyrone.

“We benefitted well from transfers, from the Alliance party and indeed the Independents and other parties who ahd been eliminated.”