‘New era’ for local Gaelscoil as construction begins…

LAST MONDAY saw a ‘new era’ dawn for the Irish language in Strabane as the first sod was officially turned on the new school build for Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh.

The £7.2m development will see the pupils of the school move from their current site in the Ballycolman to a state-of-the-art primary and nursery care school for 170 pupils to be situated on Strahan’s Road.

Present at the sod-turning ceremony was principal Máire Ni Dhochartaigh, chairperson of the board of governors, Colman Mac an Chrosáin, former Education Minister John O’Dowd and Education Permanent Secretary Dr Mark Browne.

Speaking after the ceremony Principal Ni Dhochartaigh said, “Everyone at the school is absolutely delighted that work has officially commenced on the new school; it’s a tremendous occasion for the school community and a firm, public announcement that it is finally happening after being first announced a decade ago.

“It was fitting that the former Education Minister John O’Dowd was present at the ceremony as it was he who first announced we would be getting a new school and we were thrilled to host him.”

Furthermore, Principal Ni Dhochartaigh used the moment to pay tribute to those who have been part of Gaelscoil life in the past quarter of a century, adding, “This moment is not just for the teachers, staff and pupils of the Gaelscoil, but for the parents of the children and every member of the community who have made Gaelscoil Uí Dochartaigh was it is for the past 25 years.

“It is an acknowledgement of all their hard work and a strong affirmation that Irish language education is growing and is a good choice for children

“It just shows what happens when a good community comes together to work towards the betterment of the town. Gaelscoil Uí Dochartaigh has always been, and will remain, open to any and all members of the community.

“Spring 2024 is when doors will open but we are just focusing on getting the school built and providing a high level of education when it’s completed.”

The funding from the Department of Education’s Major Capital Works Programme, represents a crucial investment in children who learn through the Irish language in the town.

Dr Mark Browne welcomed the start of the project. He said, “Today represents a key milestone for Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh.

“The significance of this £7.2million investment will be reflected in the many benefits it will deliver for pupils, school staff and local families.

“This major project will provide modern new facilities which will help to create a positive learning environment for young people.”

Furthermore Dr Browne acknowledged the commitment and hard work of Principal Ni Dhochartaigh, the board of governors, staff and construction team who worked tirelessly to bring the project to this stage. He added, “Investment in our schools infrastructure is vital if we are to continue to provide a high quality education for our children and young people.

“I wish the whole school community every success as they embark on this new chapter.”