New footage released of vehicles as part of Omagh shooting probe

By Alan Rodgers

NEW footage of vehicles which the PSNI believe were used in the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector, John Caldwell, three months ago has been released.

The three cars are shown moving in convoy along the Drumnakilly Road outside Omagh.

The release of the footage comes following the arrests of 11 people aged between 21 and 72 in the Omagh and Coalisland areas earlier on Friday. There have now been 21 arrests since the shooting at Youth Sport in Omagh on February 22.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan described the arrests as a ‘significant development’ in the investigation.

He also released the images of three vehicles believed to have been used in the shooting. A total of 400,000 hours of CCTV have been identified in relation to the investigation so far.

“The new photograph of Fiesta One shows it leaving Barrack Street in Coalisland at 4.55pm on the afternoon of the shooting and travelling to Omagh. It had registration number MGZ 6242, and was fitted with false plates, FRZ 8414, prior to the attack.

“We know this vehicle left the sports complex and turned left onto the Killyclogher Road immediately after the shooting. It then travelled past Glendale Service Station to the Racolpa Road where it was abandoned and set on fire. We believe it travelled into Coalisland around 10pm on the previous night, the 21st.

“I am also releasing a new image of Fiesta Two, registration number RLZ 9805, with a missing alloy hubcap seen at 2.00pm at Tamnamore Park and Ride on 22nd February. I need to know where it travelled to from here before being burned out in Ardboe Industrial Estate the following day, Thursday 23rd February.”

The Crimestoppers charity is offering one of the largest rewards of £150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the attempted murder. It is completely independent from the police and can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org