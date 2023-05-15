New tenant sought for closing dental practice

A NEW tenant is now being sought for the premises currently occupied by the soon-to-close BUPA dental practice on Omagh’s Campsie Road.

Last month, the NHS practice was revealed to be one of two practices in the North – the other being in Downpatrick – which is to shut.

BUPA, which provides both NHS and private dental care, said the practices would be closed, sold or merged later this year.

The website for the BUPA Campsie Road practice states that it is not currently accepting new patients, and it is planning to close on June 30.

Pollocks Estate Agents in Omagh have recently announced that the practice located in the Old Bank Building in Campsie is now available for let. They want any new tenant to occupy the premises for a minimum of 60 months.

The building has been trading as a dental practice since the 1980s, has a private car park, and is suitable for a change-of-use, subject to planning and landlord approval.

The two-storey property is fitted with an entrance porch, five surgeries, waiting areas, an X-ray room, storage rooms, a reception area and other amenities.