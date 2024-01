A ‘NASTY’ attack on a man in the early hours of New Year’s Eve has been condemned by a member of Strabane Ethnic Community Association (SECA), after it emerged the assault was racially motivated.

Kamini Rao of SECA emphasised that while such incidents are rare in Strabane, it must be condemned.

This week the PSNI have issued an appeal for information on the incident which occurred around 2:15am on New Year’s Eve when a man aged in his mid-40s was assaulted by another man, sustaining serious facial injuries as a result.

Advertisement

Police are treating the assault as ‘racially motivated’.

A police spokesperson said, “This was a nasty assault, during which the victim was punched and kicked. This attack, which is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime, occurred at a time when we know people had been out socialising. We’re urging anyone who witnessed this assault, or who may have recorded what happened on their mobile phone to get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting reference number 159 of 31/12/23.”

Ms Rao commented, “Such attacks are extremely rare in Strabane but… That said any attack, racially or otherwise, must be condemned. It isn’t a good look for the town or its people and I would hope that the perpetrators are caught as soon as possible.”

The attack was further condemned by local politicians. Sinn Féin councillor Paul Boggs said, “There is no place in our society for hate crime and I unreservedly condemn attacks on anyone as a result of their race, creed or sexuality. Everyone should be free to live without fear of attack or intimidation. It is utterly shocking to see such attacks taking place on our streets and they should be condemned by all.”

The PSNI spokesperson concluded by saying, “A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”